White House Panel: Arkansas needs different strategy to curb coronavirus

Governor Hutchinson briefs the state in Fayetteville, Ark.
Governor Hutchinson briefs the state in Fayetteville, Ark.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A White House panel’s report released Wednesday said Arkansas needs a different strategy for reducing coronavirus transmission and said it should work with communities to limit social gatherings.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force said in its latest report, dated Sunday, that Arkansas last week ranked 13th in the country for new cases per capita and 22nd for test positivity. The panel said 76% of Arkansas' counties have moderate or high community transmission.

“What worked in the summer is not working in the fall with cooler weather and considering COVID fatigue,” the report said. The panel recommended Arkansas keep its mask requirement and promote other safety measures, including social distancing.

Arkansas has had more than 107,000 confirmed and probable virus cases since the pandemic began, and 1,857 people have died from COVID-19. The state’s hospitalizations have surged to a new high.

The panel said current transmissions are linked to home gatherings.

“People must remember that seemingly uninfected family members and friends may be infected but asymptomatic,” the report said.

