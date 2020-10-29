Ava, Mo. nursing home reports no new cases of COVID-19 for two weeks; comes after more than 50 cases last month

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Heart of the Ozarks nursing facility in Ava, Mo,. reports no positive cases of the coronavirus for the last two weeks. This comes after the nursing home reported more than 50 cases last month.

“I was really glad when they told me I was COVID free," says resident Glenda Scott.

Glenda Scott and her husband, Guy, were living at Heart of the Ozarks when they both contracted COVID-19. Mrs. Scott recovered, but her husband, at 101-years-old, died.

Glenda Scott remembers husband, Guy, who died from COVID-19 (Heart of the Ozarks)

“When I was so very, very sick you know, of course I had a few thoughts about just letting go and going on with guy," Scott says.

The director of the nursing home, Brandee Cutbirth, says the staff was concerned Mrs. Scott wouldn’t make it.

“We’ve seen a wife pass away as well because her husband passed away so that’s what we were really scared of that that’s what was gonna happen with Glenda,” Cutbirth says.

Staff and residents test weekly for COVID-19 and anyone testing positive is isolated in the coronavirus wing. For months the only visits allowed were window visits to try to keep the residents as safe as possible. Scott says even in isolation, she never gave up.

“I had this voice just kept telling me to fight and I know it must’ve been from God and so I fought," Scott says. “That’s what I would always tell myself. I never gave up.”

Scott says she was so sick with the virus that she doesn’t remember a lot of that time. She’s excited to socialize with the other residents in the common areas and see her family again soon.

”I’m looking forward to getting back to normal as I was before," Scott says. “I was pretty active before, even in the wheelchair and I hope I’ll be able to read again.”

Heart of the Ozarks is planning to start indoor visits on Monday. Visitors will be required to get their temperatures checked and socially distance inside the nursing home.

