Cardinals decline $12.5M option for INF Kolten Wong

St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong bats during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals have declined Kolten Wong’s $12.5 million option, making the Gold Glove second baseman a free agent.

The 30-year-old Wong will receive a $1 million buyout. Wong, a first-round pick in the 2011 draft, made his big league debut in 2013 and spent his first eight seasons with St. Louis.

“STL will always have a special place in my heart and I will never forget all the amazing people who impacted me along the way! Much love,” Wong said Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Wong hit. 265 with a homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened season, helping the Cardinals make the playoffs for the second straight year. They were eliminated by San Diego in the NL wild card round.

Wong won his first Gold Glove last year. He is a finalist again this season, with the winner announced on Tuesday.

John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals, said he spoke with Wong on Wednesday.

“I told him that with some of the uncertainties, we’re just not in a position to do that,” Mozeliak said. “We both agreed to keep the door open, and so as we progress in this, it’s something that we’re not ruling out for a future return.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

