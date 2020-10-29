Advertisement

Drury University hosts groundbreaking for new academic building

This is the first new academic building on campus in 20 years.
The school is the first new academic building on campus in 20 years.
The school is the first new academic building on campus in 20 years.(Drury University)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury is beginning it’s first project in its campus master plan.

The university will break ground on a new academic facility that will house the Breech School of Business Administration and the Department of Political Science and International Affairs.

This will be the first new building on campus in 20 years.

The 56,000 square foot building will also house the Compass Center which is the academic advising one-stop-shop at the college.

Private donations will pay for the $27 million building.

It is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022 with hopes that the pandemic will be over by then.

“The building gives us great flexibility in terms of teaching in a virtual space as we need to and seated as we need to,” said Clif Petty, the Dean of the Breech School of Business. “It’s a very open space so not a lot of closed spaces. I think the building is designed for the long term, for the long haul.” said Petty.

The groundbreaking happens Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony is not open to the public.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Final wave of cold rain today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Wind gusts 30+ mph expected

News

Final wave of rain moving through today

Updated: 2 hours ago
Low pressure will track to the south of the Ozarks, bringing more rain and strong winds.

News

Republic man pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Owner of now defunct Beefcakes in Republic admits wrongdoing.

Local

City of Lebanon, Mo. offers incentives for builders to tackle housing shortage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
City officials said there are hundreds of available jobs in Lebanon, but not enough housing for the workforce needed to fill them.

Latest News

Local

Emergency cold weather shelters to open early in Springfield

Updated: 12 hours ago
Two men's shelters, and one shelter for women will open Thursday night

News

Mercy Hospital opens mobile care unit near emergency room

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Mercy Hospital has opened up a new mobile unit right outside of its emergency room to care for patients with symptoms of the flu, or COVID-19.

Sports

Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR playoff race in Texas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 56th career victory for Busch gives him at least one win in every year since 2005, a streak of 16 consecutive seasons.

Sports

Cardinals decline $12.5M option for INF Kolten Wong

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wong won his first Gold Glove last year. He is a finalist again this season, with the winner announced on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Regulators suspend Missouri nursing home COVID-19 test lab

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri nursing homes are worried that loss of the lab’s services will slow down testing for their elderly and frail patients.

News

HURRICANE ZETA: Watch live coverage from our sister stations in New Orleans, Biloxi

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Zeta is the record 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental United States this season.