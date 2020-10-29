Drury University hosts groundbreaking for new academic building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury is beginning it’s first project in its campus master plan.

The university will break ground on a new academic facility that will house the Breech School of Business Administration and the Department of Political Science and International Affairs.

This will be the first new building on campus in 20 years.

The 56,000 square foot building will also house the Compass Center which is the academic advising one-stop-shop at the college.

Private donations will pay for the $27 million building.

It is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022 with hopes that the pandemic will be over by then.

“The building gives us great flexibility in terms of teaching in a virtual space as we need to and seated as we need to,” said Clif Petty, the Dean of the Breech School of Business. “It’s a very open space so not a lot of closed spaces. I think the building is designed for the long term, for the long haul.” said Petty.

The groundbreaking happens Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony is not open to the public.

