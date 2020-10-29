Advertisement

Hy-Vee stores across the country set to install new Sterile Cart system

Springfield Hy-Vee is among the more than 200 locations to receive new automated shopping cart cleaning system
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On top of being in the midst of a pandemic, we are also heading into the cold and flu season. Now more than ever stores are looking for innovative ways to keep their shoppers safe with extra cleaning precautions.

As a way to take those precautions to the next level, Dawn Buzynski, Director of strategic communications with Hy-Vee says they’re transitioning cart cleaning from manual to automated with its new Sterile Cart Systems. Shopping carts will go through a machine to be cleaned and sanitized using a hospital-grade disinfectant. Buzynski says it’s proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses that cause illnesses like the coronavirus. It’s a way to help keep customers safe while also giving peace of mind.

“Typically, you can’t clean every inch of a cart, this is just a way to allow for a more thorough cleaning and sanitization of the shopping cart done effectively and efficiently," said Buzynski.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says as COVID-19 cases rise and flu cases start to come in, extra preventive measures like the Sterile Cart Systems are beneficial when shopping. While the health department says there’s been very little evidence of COVID transmission through touched surfaces, it doesn’t mean other germs aren’t on surfaces.

“There is no one tool that is the magic bullet for everything," explained Wall. "We need to be using all of the tools in our toolbelt, which means we also need to be masking and we also need to be distancing when we’re in those stores.”

By mid-November, Buzynski says more than 200 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will have a Sterile Cart system installed. Including its Springfield location on Battlefield and Kansas Expressway.

