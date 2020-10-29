Advertisement

Mercy Hospital opens mobile care unit near emergency room

By Kara Strickland
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Hospital has opened up a new mobile unit right outside of its emergency room to care for patients with symptoms of the flu, or COVID-19.

The mobile unit opened up for patients Tuesday, and the hospital tells KY3 it will not only help with capacity, but also keeping possible COVID-19 patients from infecting patients and staff inside the hospital.

“It’s no different level of care, it’s just adding additional capacity for us right now,” said Vicki Good, director of the emergency department at Mercy Springfield.

KY3 was not allowed inside of Mercy Hospital’s new mobile unit,but the hospital did provide us with video, taking a look at what exactly can be done inside.

“The emergency room physicians and emergency room staff see those patients there, they’re able to initiate therapies with them like IV therapy and low flow oxygen in order to treat them with the goal of sending them home," Good said.

She said patients can also have x-rays done inside of the unit. Good also said some patients may still be cared for in the regular emergency room area due to the severity of their symptoms.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the hospital had 84 COVID-19 patients, and CoxHealth had 89.

”The big question on everybody’s mind right now is what is this winter going to look like with influenza season starting up on top of COIVD-19, so this is just one of those ways that we’re trying to be ready to serve the community if we should get a large influx of those patients," Good said.

Mercy’s new unit should be able to take care of 15 to 20 people. Over at Cox South, crews began building a 16 patient mobile unit that should open up in early November.

Good said the additional options will allow them to help patients more quickly, and should give patients some peace-of-mind.

”A lot of people are scared to come to the hospital to seek treatment for things like heart attacks and strokes that they need to be here for, but they’re scared because they don’t want to get COVID-19 so that’s going to provide them more security in being able to seek that treatment," she said.

Mercy will not keep the mobile units open 24 hours a day, but it will keep them open depending on the volume of patients.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR playoff race in Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 56th career victory for Busch gives him at least one win in every year since 2005, a streak of 16 consecutive seasons.

Sports

Cardinals decline $12.5M option for INF Kolten Wong

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wong won his first Gold Glove last year. He is a finalist again this season, with the winner announced on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Regulators suspend Missouri nursing home COVID-19 test lab

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri nursing homes are worried that loss of the lab’s services will slow down testing for their elderly and frail patients.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Could Lead to Flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Flood watch today & Thursday

Latest News

News

HURRICANE ZETA: Watch live coverage from our sister stations in New Orleans, Biloxi

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Zeta is the record 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental United States this season.

News

What is AMI and why does it mean snow days may not be free days for play in Missouri?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
School districts across Missouri now have the option of doing at-home virtual classes on snow days that would count as a school day in reaching the 1,044 hours they're required to have by the state.

News

Person of interest in Greene Co. man’s death spent 14 months of 6-year sentence

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: How to find a reputable HVAC company

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Vandals hit popular haunted house in Springfield

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police say someone tried to break in to the Dungeon of Doom, which the owner says caused the fire sprinklers to go off.

News

Springfield hospitals appreciative of supply of Remdesivir

Updated: 5 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.