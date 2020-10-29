Missouri attorney general files criminal charges, civil action against Oregon County dog breeder

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed 24 criminal charges and a civil action lawsuit against unlicensed dog breeder in Oregon County.

Marlisa McAlmond owns Cedar Ridge Australians located in Oregon County.

A criminal complaint, filed Wednesday afternoon, details the 24 criminal charges filed against McAlmond, which includes 21 counts of animal abuse, two counts of felony property damage, and one count of canine cruelty. The state of Missouri alleges McAlmond euthanized 21 of the state’s dogs following an order from the Circuit Court of Oregon County she surrender the dogs to the state.

“Working with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to enforce the Animal Care Facilities Act and shut down substandard breeders is an important function of this office. This breeder has proven time and again that she cannot responsibly breed dogs, and she must be held accountable for unnecessarily euthanizing dogs which had been transferred to the state by court order,” said Attorney General Schmitt. The state also filed an order seeking to impose criminal or civil contempt sanctions against McAlmond.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office previously filed suit against McAlmond for substandard breeding conditions and operating under an expired license, and obtained a temporary restraining order and further injunctive relief. Despite this, investigators say McAlmond continued to breed dogs. The attorney general then entered into a consent judgment with McAlmond, which required her to surrender all dogs in her care to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, except for 20 that she was allowed to keep. According to investigators, before the Missouri Department of Agriculture could collect the dogs from McAlmond’s care on the consent judgment’s stipulated date of September 22, McAlmond euthanized 10 of the state’s dogs on September 15, 2020, and 11 of the state’s dogs on September 18, 2020.

Additionally investigators say McAlmond transferred approximately 60 dogs to numerous third parties without the knowledge or written approval of the Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.