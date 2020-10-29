Advertisement

Missouri attorney general files criminal charges, civil action against Oregon County dog breeder

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed 24 criminal charges and a civil action lawsuit against unlicensed dog breeder in Oregon County.

Marlisa McAlmond owns Cedar Ridge Australians located in Oregon County.

A criminal complaint, filed Wednesday afternoon, details the 24 criminal charges filed against McAlmond, which includes 21 counts of animal abuse, two counts of felony property damage, and one count of canine cruelty. The state of Missouri alleges McAlmond euthanized 21 of the state’s dogs following an order from the Circuit Court of Oregon County she surrender the dogs to the state.

“Working with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to enforce the Animal Care Facilities Act and shut down substandard breeders is an important function of this office. This breeder has proven time and again that she cannot responsibly breed dogs, and she must be held accountable for unnecessarily euthanizing dogs which had been transferred to the state by court order,” said Attorney General Schmitt. The state also filed an order seeking to impose criminal or civil contempt sanctions against McAlmond.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office previously filed suit against McAlmond for substandard breeding conditions and operating under an expired license, and obtained a temporary restraining order and further injunctive relief. Despite this, investigators say McAlmond continued to breed dogs. The attorney general then entered into a consent judgment with McAlmond, which required her to surrender all dogs in her care to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, except for 20 that she was allowed to keep. According to investigators, before the Missouri Department of Agriculture could collect the dogs from McAlmond’s care on the consent judgment’s stipulated date of September 22, McAlmond euthanized 10 of the state’s dogs on September 15, 2020, and 11 of the state’s dogs on September 18, 2020.

Additionally investigators say McAlmond transferred approximately 60 dogs to numerous third parties without the knowledge or written approval of the Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Final wave of cold rain today

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Wind gusts 30+ mph expected

Coronavirus

State of Missouri hosting free COVID-19 testing in Greene, Miller Counties

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri residency is the only requirement.

Local

Judge sentences Monett, Mo. man who prosecutors say “trafficked half the town”

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A federal judge sentenced a Monett, Mo., man for his role in a conspiracy that distributed more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in southern Missouri.

News

Springfield City Utilities offering free rides to the polls on Election Day, providing polling place

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Latest News

Local

Springfield Police Department honors several in its departmental awards

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The department awarded the family of Officer Christopher Walsh with the Purple Heart, the Police Cross and the Medal of Valor.

Coronavirus

Judge dismisses lawsuit against city of Springfield’s masking ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Attorney Kristy Fulnecky filed the lawsuit on July 23.

Local

Springfield City Utilities offering free rides to the polls on Election Day, providing polling place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Springfield City Utilities will offer free rides throughout Election Day.

Local

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Investigations Unit and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 records: St. Louis hospitalizations, KC deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new surge of the coronavirus was evident in Missouri on Thursday, with record hospitalizations in St. Louis and Columbia, and the Kansas City metropolitan area experiencing its worst month ever for COVID-19 deaths.

Sports

No. 8 Texas A&M looks for 9th straight victory over Arkansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sam Pittman is in his first year as the coach at Arkansas but recalled A&M’s dominance from 2013-15 when he was an assistant for the Razorbacks.