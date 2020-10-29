Police investigate deadly crash in Ozark, Mo.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving five vehicles in Ozark, Mo.
The victim died Thursday from his injuries in the crash on October 22. Police are waiting to notify family before releasing his identity.
Officers responded to the crash around noon at the intersection of State Highway CC and Fremont Road. The crash remains under investigation.
