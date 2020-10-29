Advertisement

Police investigate deadly crash in Ozark, Mo.

(WSAZ)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving five vehicles in Ozark, Mo.

The victim died Thursday from his injuries in the crash on October 22. Police are waiting to notify family before releasing his identity.

Officers responded to the crash around noon at the intersection of State Highway CC and Fremont Road. The crash remains under investigation.

