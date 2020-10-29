Republic man pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Republic man accused of a major fraud scheme in the Ozarks that caught the attention of state and federal officials admits to his crimes.

It’s a case we’ve been following for nearly 3 years.

More than a dozen people have filed complaints with the Missouri State Attorney General’s office against George Myers. They say he bilked them out of $350,000 combined.

The Missouri secretary of state’s office got involved and started investigating a company Myers owned. Authorities say he used it to get investors on false promises of a large return.

Myers to pleaded guilty to fraud and swindling charges.

However many of his accusers say they won’t ever get justice.

“There’s no way to track him. There’s no accountability,” said Celestino Chavez.

He is with CNH Coalition and Associates in Springfield, an advocate group that worked to collect much of the evidence used to investigate Myers.

“How he can maneuver and move around the financial components with being on probation for a financial crime is quite amazing to me,” he said.

The FBI picked up the case.

“They were eventually able to put the dots together and how the scheme was started,” said Chavez.

Myers was accused of getting people to invest in his company Ozark Medical Health Ventures. Chavez says the former owner of Beefcakes restaurant in Republic never made good on his promises for big returns.

The only proof of Myers' wrongdoings was with large companies.

“Even though he’s done a plea there’s still an opportunity to seek more from Mr. Meyers especially any connection out of state,” said Chavez.

Authorities say he was convicted of the same investment scheme in Kansas in the early 2000′s.

Chavez said, “The type of people he offended and stole from were senior citizens.”

People like a woman we’ll call Jane Smith. She prefers to keep her identity concealed.

“I am glad that he is being held accountable for other wrong doings that he’s done,” she said.

Myers scammed nearly tens of thousands of dollars from her. Although a judgment was filed against him she says she won’t ever get her money back.

“Mr. Meyers paid, I think, about three to four months and then he just quit paying. Make sure you know who you’re dealing with. It’s hard to trust anybody,” she said.

Chavez says he’s often lost hope that Myers will ever be held accountable.

“It can be overwhelming. It can be slow moving. But it does work,” he said.

Myers faces up to 20 years in prison when he is formally sentenced.

The US Attorney’s Office tells us that there’s no set time frame in which that can happen.

Our calls to his attorney for comment on this case have yet to be returned.

