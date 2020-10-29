Springfield City Utilities offering free rides to the polls on Election Day, providing polling place

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities wants to make sure you can get to the polls Tuesday.

Springfield City Utilities will offer free rides throughout Election Day.

CU will also make its transit station in the downtown area a general polling location for the last few elections. It will turn the conference room into a polling place. Organizers say they will take precautions such as social distancing and of course, requiring masks. They also ask that you wear a mask for your bus ride. They’ll have some available if you forget yours. CU representatives say they are just happy to be able to offer transportation to the public for free on election day.

“We’ve been visiting with other transit systems across the country, and it has become a practice, and we just wanted to make sure that we’re trying to keep up with what others are doing, what the normal practice is,” said Joel Alexander, Springfield City Utilities. “And election day is an important day, whether it’s this one or any election day. We just want to make sure that we have people able to get somewhere.”

