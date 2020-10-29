Springfield Police Department honors several in its departmental awards
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department’s Leadership Council hosted its departmental awards ceremony Thursday.
The event shared the event virtually with only recipients and their guests allowed.
The department awarded the family of Officer Christopher Walsh with the Purple Heart, the Police Cross and the Medal of Valor. Walsh died in a shootout at a convenience store in March.
Here is a list of those honored:
Ms. Megan Devito Citizen Commendation
Mr. Steven Edmonds Citizen Service Medal
Mr. Jared Merriman Citizen Service Medal
Officer Sean Kelly Meritorious Service Award
Officer Andrew Zinke Meritorious Service Award
Mr. Colin Cottengim Citizen Service Medal
Mr. Daniel Rowe Citizen Service Medal
Battalion Chief Brian Athen Command Commendation
Public Affairs Officer Jasmine Bailey Command Commendation
Officer Amy Zimmerman Command Commendation
Corporal Will Hill Command Commendation
Corporal Kaylee Friend Command Commendation
Corporal Rod Noble Command Commendation
Sgt. Michael Karnes Command Commendation
Officer James Luttrell Life Saving Award
Corporal Gilbert Correa Life Saving Award
Officer Trevor Merckling Medal of Valor – Silver
Officer Robert Douglas Medal of Valor – Silver
Corporal Clinton Collier Medal of Valor – Silver
Officer Yeng Xiong Medal of Valor – Silver
Officer Austin Faulconer Medal of Valor – Silver
Corporal Shawn McClure Meritorious Service Award
Corporal Joshua Steele Command Commendation
Officer Josiah Overton Purple Heart / Medal of Valor – Gold
Officer Christopher Walsh Purple Heart / Police Cross / Medal of Valor - Gold
