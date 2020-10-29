Springfield Police Department honors several in its departmental awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department’s Leadership Council hosted its departmental awards ceremony Thursday.

The event shared the event virtually with only recipients and their guests allowed.

The department awarded the family of Officer Christopher Walsh with the Purple Heart, the Police Cross and the Medal of Valor. Walsh died in a shootout at a convenience store in March.

Here is a list of those honored:

Ms. Megan Devito Citizen Commendation

Mr. Steven Edmonds Citizen Service Medal

Mr. Jared Merriman Citizen Service Medal

Officer Sean Kelly Meritorious Service Award

Officer Andrew Zinke Meritorious Service Award

Mr. Colin Cottengim Citizen Service Medal

Mr. Daniel Rowe Citizen Service Medal

Battalion Chief Brian Athen Command Commendation

Public Affairs Officer Jasmine Bailey Command Commendation

Officer Amy Zimmerman Command Commendation

Corporal Will Hill Command Commendation

Corporal Kaylee Friend Command Commendation

Corporal Rod Noble Command Commendation

Sgt. Michael Karnes Command Commendation

Officer James Luttrell Life Saving Award

Corporal Gilbert Correa Life Saving Award

Officer Trevor Merckling Medal of Valor – Silver

Officer Robert Douglas Medal of Valor – Silver

Corporal Clinton Collier Medal of Valor – Silver

Officer Yeng Xiong Medal of Valor – Silver

Officer Austin Faulconer Medal of Valor – Silver

Corporal Shawn McClure Meritorious Service Award

Corporal Joshua Steele Command Commendation

Officer Josiah Overton Purple Heart / Medal of Valor – Gold

Officer Christopher Walsh Purple Heart / Police Cross / Medal of Valor - Gold

