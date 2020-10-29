State of Missouri hosting free COVID-19 testing in Greene, Miller Counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) -- The state of Missouri is hosting free community COVID-19 testing sites in Greene and Miller Counties.

Missouri residency is the only requirement. The test is a self-administered nasal swab at the site. Missourians can register at health.mo.gov/communitytest. The community-based testing is operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard in coordination with the hosting local public health agencies.

CARES Act funding is used for community testing. Some counties have also elected to provide these events using CARES Act funding received by their county.

To register for community testing events in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest . Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411.

More information regarding COVID-19 in Missouri can be found at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.