Advertisement

State of Missouri hosting free COVID-19 testing in Greene, Miller Counties

After a shortage of COVID tests at the beginning of the pandemic, Sparrow Health System decided to take matters into its own hands by 3D printing nasal swabs.
After a shortage of COVID tests at the beginning of the pandemic, Sparrow Health System decided to take matters into its own hands by 3D printing nasal swabs.(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) -- The state of Missouri is hosting free community COVID-19 testing sites in Greene and Miller Counties.

Missouri residency is the only requirement. The test is a self-administered nasal swab at the site. Missourians can register at health.mo.gov/communitytest. The community-based testing is operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard in coordination with the hosting local public health agencies.

CARES Act funding is used for community testing. Some counties have also elected to provide these events using CARES Act funding received by their county.

To register for community testing events in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest. Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411.

More information regarding COVID-19 in Missouri can be found at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.

Coronavirus

Judge dismisses lawsuit against city of Springfield’s masking ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Attorney Kristy Fulnecky filed the lawsuit on July 23.

National

‘Difficult winter’: Europe divided on lockdowns; cases soar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Czech hospitals overwhelmed by new COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Understaffed and overwhelmed, some Czech hospitals will soon turn patients away.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 records: St. Louis hospitalizations, KC deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new surge of the coronavirus was evident in Missouri on Thursday, with record hospitalizations in St. Louis and Columbia, and the Kansas City metropolitan area experiencing its worst month ever for COVID-19 deaths.

Coronavirus

Regulators suspend Missouri nursing home COVID-19 test lab

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri nursing homes are worried that loss of the lab’s services will slow down testing for their elderly and frail patients.

Coronavirus

10th Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A tenth Arkansas lawmaker tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday in what has become the second largest outbreak of the virus in a state legislature.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County libraries to require masks for small children beginning in November

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
It already requires those older than 11 to wear a face covering.

Coronavirus

State of Arkansas reaches testing goal for the coronavirus; daily cases near 1,000

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Governor Hutchinson announced the goal Wednesday afternoon.