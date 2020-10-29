Advertisement

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death along the Missouri and Kansas state lines.

Deputies responded at a home on Quail Road in the southwest area of the state. Deputies found one victim dead.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Investigations Unit and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mosher says investigators do not believe there is any danger to residents in the Vernon County area at this time.

The sheriff is not releasing the name of the victim to allow proper notifications.

