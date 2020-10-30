6.6 magnitude earthquake in Aegean Sea shakes western Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s emergency authority says a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centered in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 10.3 miles.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt Friday across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located. It also was felt in Greece.

