Affidavit: Sharp County, Ark. man says he killed 2 women, injured 1

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (AP) — An arrest warrant affidavit says that an Arkansas man was arrested after confessing to injuring one woman because she was talking and fatally stabbing two other women because they stole from him.

Charles Paul Stovall, 24, of Cherokee Village is being held in the Sharp County jail awaiting formal charges. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that there wasn’t any as of early Wednesday.

The affidavit, which was filed in Sharp County Circuit Court, states that Stovall told local police that he killed 23-year-old Hayleigh Gruger and 72-year-old Linda Janny. It also says that Stovall admitted to stabbing 41-year-old Deborah Compton, who he was trying to kill.

