Arkansas reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus testing sites
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Thursday reported 1,072 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, and 19 more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said the state’s total cases rose to 109,712. Arkansas has had 1,894 total fatalities from COVID-19.

The state’s hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose by four to 666. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.

Arkansas ranks 16th in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Twenty-seven percent of the state’s 9,120 hospital beds and 10% of its 1,076 intensive care unit beds are available, according to the Department of Health. There are 238 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state.

Arkansas has recently seen an outbreak of coronavirus cases in its Legislature, with 10 lawmakers testing positive over the last week and a half.

