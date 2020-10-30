Advertisement

Avoiding car break-ins when enjoying a walk or run

What to do if you do have one
Avoiding car break-ins when taking a stroll
Avoiding car break-ins when taking a stroll(KY3)
By Robert Hahn
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If it’s happened to you, you know getting your car broken into is frustrating.

The bad news... yes, Robert had to deal with that Thursday night. The good news... nothing was taken or damaged, despite his car being locked.

KY3 caught up with some folks Friday to ask them how they feel about car security when they’re out for a run or walk.

“You come to a city park like this and everything is so peaceful. It really doesn’t even cross my mind," said Jerry Detwiler. "It probably should more so than it does.”

Dezmond Counterman says he has been cautious about his car when he takes a walk.

“I’ve heard of multiple cases of people either having stuff stolen out of their car or their windows smashed in,” said Counterman.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Jason Laub says thieves often frequent areas like parks and trails.

“Our bad guys understand that it could be a high value target," said Lt. Laub. "So they see these vehicles parked along the trails and just know that there’s a chance of finding a purse or something like that inside the vehicle.”

Lieutenant Laub recommends parking in a well lit or high traffic area, and always secure your car. Jerry and Dezmond agree.

“We do always lock the vehicle and everything like that, take a little bit of precaution,” said Detwiler.

“I wouldn’t leave it in the open, anything, but even like, in your (Robert’s) case, they will come in, no matter what,” said Counterman. “They’re gonna look so, just keep it locked.”

And should you actually see them getting into your car, as Robert did last night.

“I would recommend to family, friends, that I would do exactly what you (Robert) did and I would take pictures," said Lt. Laub. "I would of the individuals actually doing what they’re doing, I’d take pictures of the vehicle they leave on, license plate specifically.”

Lieutenant Laub added that you should file a police report if you do have a car break-in, even if there is no damage or anything taken. And just bring your ID and insurance card to keep in your pocket and leave the wallets and purses at home.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,100+ cases

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Car break-ins in Springfield area prompt concerns

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Pulaski County opens new jail

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. answers commonly asked COVID-19 questions

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
We’re months into the pandemic but still there are so many questions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Missouri and Arkansas. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says one of the most common questions being asked right now is how to safely celebrate the holidays.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying Out: Warming Up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Temps warming through Saturday

News

Weather reminders as we set back the clocks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leah Hill reports.

News

Rebirth MFA agricultural services in Lebanon

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri hosts free COVID-19 testing at Springfield’s fairgrounds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s once again a drive-thru test site.

News

Missouri hosts free COVID-19 testing at Springfield’s fairgrounds

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Prosecutor charges three with murder, burglary in death of Greene County man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crime happened on October 20.