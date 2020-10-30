Advertisement

CoxHealth building “super clinic” in Republic, Mo.

The super clinic will replace CoxHealth’s current facility in Republic and is the health system’s fourth super clinic.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced Friday it is building a “super clinic” in the Republic, Mo. community.

Construction is expected to begin on the facility within the next few weeks. It will take around 10 months to build. Once complete, the 15,000-square-foot standalone facility will offer primary care, extended hours for walk-in care, and physical therapy in one place.

“We believe this super clinic will offer a greater level of care and convenience,” says Max Buetow, vice president of Cox Medical Group. “As we get feedback from our patients, we know that having multiple services together can be a great benefit. Additionally, we’re excited for what this facility will mean for Republic and the surrounding area, and the chance to grow with the community.”

CoxHealth is building the facility along U.S. 60 near the intersection of State Highway M. The facility will offer Save My Spot for Walk-In appointments, which allows patients to request a time to be seen online prior to arrival and wait at home.

The super clinic will replace CoxHealth’s current facility in Republic and is the health system’s fourth super clinic. The other three facilities, still under construction, are in Monett, Nixa and Ozark.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

