Fit Life: A tasty treat for Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re giving you a sweet treat idea from Missouri State University Dietitian Natalie Allen.

HALLOWEEN BARK

Yields: 16 Servings

Prep time: 20 mins. Total Time: 30 mins

INGREDIENTS

12 to 16 whole graham crackers

1 12-ounce package candy melts or almond bark (chocolate or white chocolate)

¼ c. of topping of choice: peanuts, pistachios, M&M’s, cranberries, raisins, pretzel sticks, pecans, almonds, sprinkles, dark chocolate chips, etc.

DIRECTIONS

1. Lay the graham crackers in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet, breaking to fit as needed.

2. Melt the almond bark in medium microwave-safe bowl according to the package directions.

3. Pour the melted chocolate over the graham crackers and spread in an even layer using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon.

4. Top the bark with toppings, while it’s still wet. Refrigerate until set, about 15 minutes, then break into pieces.

5. Bark is easily adaptable for a variety of holidays. Feel free to change up the toppings.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.