Greene County Clerk: Larger voter turnout rate expected compared to 2016 presidential election

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller expects a larger voter turnout rate compared to the 2016 election.

Schoeller told KY3 on Friday he expects 80% of registered voters in Greene County to vote in the presidential election. He says, in 2016, 69% of registered voters in Greene County voted in the November election.

As of Friday, more than 31,000 absentee or mail-in ballots have been issued, which is nearly triple the number Greene County saw in the last presidential election. Nearly 25,000 absentee or mail-in ballots have been received.

“More people were going to vote prior to the election day either by mail or in person,” said Schoeller earlier in the week. “We encourage that for voters who should not be putting themselves in harm’s way in terms of health. So we’re glad that voters that need this options are choosing to vote prior to election day."

Schoeller projects around 100,000 people in Greene County will vote on Election Day.

If you are voting on Election Day on November 3, the polls in Missouri open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The polls in Arkansas will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

