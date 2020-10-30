Advertisement

Johnny Morris turning Hollister, Mo. hotel into new Angler’s Lodge

The 94-room property, formerly operated as La Quinta Inn, will reopen sometime in March.
The 94-room property, formerly operated as La Quinta Inn, will reopen sometime in March.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge will reimagine a Hollister, Mo. hotel into a new Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge.

The 94-room property, formerly operated as La Quinta Inn, will reopen sometime in March. The location offers close proximity for guests visiting Big Cedar’s world-class Nature Golf, including the all-new Tiger Woods-designed Payne’s Valley, Ozarks National (Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw), Buffalo Ridge (Tom Fazio), Mountain Top (Gary Player), and Top of the Rock (Jack Nicklaus) – with each of the top-rated courses located just minutes away. In addition to enjoying great area attractions, guests can also connect to the outdoors at Big Cedar Lodge with premier amenities including Fun Mountain and full-service marinas on Table Rock Lake, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, and Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve, home to the Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail, Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum, and marquee dining options.

“We’re looking forward to offering guests new accommodations to share our genuine Ozarks hospitality and love of the outdoors at a convenient new location,” said noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, Johnny Morris. “Angler’s Lodge makes it easy to connect with the outdoors, including the spectacular Nature Golf.”

The property will immediately undergo a comprehensive interior and exterior rei-magination to create the signature rustic finishes, outdoor details and quality craftsmanship that guests love about Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. The accommodations will resemble Bass Pro Shops Anglers Lodge in Springfield, located next to Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, and the “Grandaddy” of all outdoor stores, the original Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. Additional onsite amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, sports bar, meeting rooms and complimentary breakfast.

The new Bass Pro Shops Anglers Lodge is now accepting reservations. Please call 855-225-6734 or visit www.bigcedar.com/anglers-lodge for more information or to book today.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CoxHealth building “super clinic” in Republic, Mo.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The super clinic will replace CoxHealth’s current facility in Republic and is the health system’s fourth super clinic.

Local

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of abandoning his mother’s corpse

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Sheriff Jason Mosher asked for assistance in the case from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Local

Small earthquake shakes area near Mammoth Spring, Ark.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A small earthquake hit an area southeast of Mammoth Spring, Ark. on Thursday.

News

Restore initiative hopes to bring new life to heritage neighborhoods in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many neighborhoods on the Northside of Springfield are suffering. But a new Restore initiative through the city hopes to change that.

Latest News

News

Springfield restaurant industry worries as cold temps take away appeal of outdoor seating

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
In a recent Missouri Restaurant Association Survey, 65% of restaurants said it’s unlikely they’ll be profitable in the next six months.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: And now for sunshine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Temps warming through Saturday

News

Sunshine and warmer temperatures

Updated: 4 hours ago
Highs will start coming up today and tomorrow before a cold front briefly cools us down on Sunday.

Local

Colder weather brings new challenges for Springfield restaurants

Updated: 4 hours ago
In a recent Missouri Restaurant Association Survey, 65% of restaurants said it’s unlikely they’ll be profitable in the next six months.

News

Springfield divorce attorneys keep busy amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
A troubling and unexpected result of the coronavirus is turning out to be more couples filing for divorce.

Local

Parson, Galloway rally in the Ozarks for Missouri’s gubernatorial election

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
The candidates have differing opinions on issues like crime and a statewide mask mandate, but both say Missouri must push forward when it comes to the coronavirus.