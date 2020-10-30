Johnny Morris turning Hollister, Mo. hotel into new Angler’s Lodge

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge will reimagine a Hollister, Mo. hotel into a new Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge.

The 94-room property, formerly operated as La Quinta Inn, will reopen sometime in March. The location offers close proximity for guests visiting Big Cedar’s world-class Nature Golf, including the all-new Tiger Woods-designed Payne’s Valley, Ozarks National (Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw), Buffalo Ridge (Tom Fazio), Mountain Top (Gary Player), and Top of the Rock (Jack Nicklaus) – with each of the top-rated courses located just minutes away. In addition to enjoying great area attractions, guests can also connect to the outdoors at Big Cedar Lodge with premier amenities including Fun Mountain and full-service marinas on Table Rock Lake, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, and Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve, home to the Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail, Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum, and marquee dining options.

“We’re looking forward to offering guests new accommodations to share our genuine Ozarks hospitality and love of the outdoors at a convenient new location,” said noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, Johnny Morris. “Angler’s Lodge makes it easy to connect with the outdoors, including the spectacular Nature Golf.”

The property will immediately undergo a comprehensive interior and exterior rei-magination to create the signature rustic finishes, outdoor details and quality craftsmanship that guests love about Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. The accommodations will resemble Bass Pro Shops Anglers Lodge in Springfield, located next to Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, and the “Grandaddy” of all outdoor stores, the original Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. Additional onsite amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, sports bar, meeting rooms and complimentary breakfast.

The new Bass Pro Shops Anglers Lodge is now accepting reservations. Please call 855-225-6734 or visit www.bigcedar.com/anglers-lodge for more information or to book today.

