Advertisement

Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducts its first class of veterans

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted its first class of veterans at the capitol Friday afternoon.

The organization aims to recognize Missourians who served in the military and continue to contribute to their communities, the state and the nation. Friday’s inductees include former president Harry S. Truman.

Celebrating one year, the group aims to expand its outreach and recognize more Missouri veterans in the future.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pulaski County, Mo. gets new jail after several years of prepping

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department officially dedicated a brand new jail on Friday after several years of planning.

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Check the Ozarks Sports Zone scoreboard for playoff action in the Ozarks

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
High school district football kicked off Friday night across the Ozarks.

News

As the time changes, remember to update your emergency kit with these items

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
When you change your clocks this weekend, you should also take some time to prepare for the winter.

News

Missouri Veterans Hall Fame inducts its first class of veterans

Updated: 57 minutes ago
KY3 News at 6.

Latest News

National

As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump rallies are among the nation’s biggest events being held in defiance of crowd restrictions designed to stop the virus from spreading.

Local

Greene County Clerk: Larger voter turnout rate expected compared to 2016 presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller expects a larger voter turnout rate compared to the 2016 election.

News

Greene County Clerk updates ahead of Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying Out: Warming Up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Temps warming through Saturday

Local

Avoiding car break-ins when enjoying a walk or run

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
If it’s happened to you - you know getting your car broken into is frustrating. It’s something KY3′s Robert Hahn had to deal with himself Thursday night.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,100+ cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.