Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducts its first class of veterans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted its first class of veterans at the capitol Friday afternoon.

The organization aims to recognize Missourians who served in the military and continue to contribute to their communities, the state and the nation. Friday’s inductees include former president Harry S. Truman.

Celebrating one year, the group aims to expand its outreach and recognize more Missouri veterans in the future.

