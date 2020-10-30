Mountain Home, Ark. man accused in neighbor’s death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Mountain Home, Arkansas is accused of shooting and killing a neighbor.

Johnathan Mauldin, 26, is charged with manslaughter for the death of Jamie Sanders, 67, at the Quail Run Apartments back on May 25. He was booked into the Baxter County Jail on Friday morning.

Police found the victim outside the apartments dead from two gunshots. Investigators found two handguns, one belonging to each man inside sander’s apartment. They say both men were intoxicated.

Mauldin is charged with manslaughter, a Class C felony. According to court records, he also faces charges for first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battering.

