Parson, Galloway rally in the Ozarks for Missouri’s gubernatorial election

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just days before the election, the candidates for Missouri’s top office are criss-crossing the Ozarks in a final push for votes. State auditor Nicole Galloway met with voters in Marshfield and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson campaigned in Ozark and Mt. Vernon.

Mike Parson and Nicole Galloway are both traveling across the state, asking Missourians for their vote. The gubernatorial candidates rallied in the Ozarks Thursday.

“We are neck and neck in the polls. We are in the margin of error. This is so close. We can do this," Galloway said to a crowd.

Galloway rallied in Marshfield.

“Every vote in this election matters, every vote counts. We are traveling the entire state making sure we are reaching out to voters, hearing what they care about and sharing my vision for Missouri and what Missouri can be with new leadership in Jefferson City," she said.

Parson made his stop outside Mt. Vernon.

“You better have a little life’s experience, you better have a little life’s skills if you’re going to take this job on," he said to the group.

“With everything that’s gone on in our state over the last eight months, it’s very important for me to get back out, get on the road, see people face to face, deliver the message of where we’ve been in this state, and where I believe we need to go, get back to regular values. I think we’re talking about Christian values, moral values," Parson said.

The candidates have differing opinions on issues like crime and a statewide mask mandate, but both say Missouri must push forward when it comes to the coronavirus. They say stabilizing the state’s economy is vital.

“The biggest issue will be containing the spread of this virus and getting Missouri’s economy back on track. Look, until we contain the virus, we won’t be able to fully open our economy again, get schools fully open again and we need to protect the public health," Galloway said.

“You’re going to have to deal with the virus, you’re going to have to deal with the economy and getting it back and I think we’re well down the road in doing that. The one thing we’re not going to do is go backwards. I’m not going to shut the economy down, I’m not going to shut the schools down again. We’ve got to keep moving forward," said Parson.

Governor Parson will be in Springfield Friday night for a rally with former presidential press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Galloway will be in Springfield Friday morning.

