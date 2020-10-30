Pedestrian killed in crash on I-44 east of Lebanon, Mo.

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash killing a pedestrian on I-44 in Laclede County.

Troopers responded Thursday evening at mile marker 143 east of Lebanon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes. Troopers are investigating why the victim was walking on the interstate.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name.

Troopers shut down one lane of the westbound traffic to investigate.

