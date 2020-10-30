Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-44 east of Lebanon, Mo.

Generic police lights photo provided by MGN
Generic police lights photo provided by MGN(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash killing a pedestrian on I-44 in Laclede County.

Troopers responded Thursday evening at mile marker 143 east of Lebanon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes. Troopers are investigating why the victim was walking on the interstate.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name.

Troopers shut down one lane of the westbound traffic to investigate.

