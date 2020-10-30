Prosecutor charges 3 with murder, burglary in death of Greene County man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged three with second-degree murder in the death of a Greene County man in mid-October.

Riley Collier, 25 and Michael James Stauffer, 30, and Patricia Davis, 17, each face charges in the death of Stanley Simon at his home in Bois D’arc on October 20.

Deputies responded to Simon’s home for a well-being check. Inside, deputies found the home ransacked and Simon dead. He died from a single gunshot to the chest. Family told investigators Simon’s truck, numerous firearms and other items had been removed from the home.

On October 24, deputies spotted the missing truck. After a short chase, investigators say the driver, Collier, and Davis ditched the truck and escaped. Inside the truck, investigators say they found a Visa card belonging to Collier. Wright County authorities later that day arrested the two.

Investigators say text messages on Davis' phone about the crime led them to Stauffer. Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed Stauffer on the property driving a truck loaded with items in the truck bed. Authorities later arrested Stauffer in Stone County, Missouri. Investigators say they put the stolen items inside a storage unit.

