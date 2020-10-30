Advertisement

Republic, Mo. man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual crimes

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Republic, Missouri, man convicted of sexual crimes has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Richard Mark, 64, was convicted on multiple charges, including one count of first-degree statutory rape,, one count of first-degree statutory sodomy, seven counts of second-degree child molestation, five counts of first-degree child molestation, two counts of enticement of a child, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, the crimes involved four separate victims, all who were under fourteen at the time of the abuse.

According to the prosecuting attorney, all four victims disclosed multiple acts of abuse spanning several months. Law enforcement discovered corroborating video evidence of the abuse created by the defendant, child pornography and searches for child pornography on the defendant’s computers.

Court records show the accusations date back to several years.

Mark will be transported to the Department of Corrections to serve his sentence. He will be required to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS monitor for the rest of his life.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Wan. It was investigated by the Republic Police Department.

