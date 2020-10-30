Advertisement

Restore initiative hopes to bring new life to heritage neighborhoods in Springfield

Many neighborhoods on the Northside of Springfield are suffering. But a new Restore initiative through the city hopes to change that.
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new initiative hopes to restore some neighborhoods on the north side of Springfield.

Part of the program would be to renovate homes. The timing coincides with the school district investing $170 million into buildings, including Boyd Elementary in midtown.

It gives those looking to be homeowners the chance to get a new house close to a new school all at a reasonable price.

The group behind the project knows they are also battling reputations associated with these neighborhoods.

“One of the ways we are going to address this is we really believe if we can do a block at a time, a neighborhood at a time to raise the level of stature of these homes, some of that stigma will diminish overtime," said Springfield City Councilman Richard Ollis.

Ollis says that he doesn’t think the project will push out low-income families either. He says there is room for all kinds of people in these neighborhoods.

“We are decades away from gentrification in Springfield, Missouri," said Ollis. "Frankly, we’re on the other end. If we don’t start an effort to rehabilitate some of these homes. We are going to eventually be in a situation like a Detroit or something where we will have to go in and start demolishing homes because some of them are in such poor shape.”

Restore SGF’s pilot neighborhoods are Midtown, West Central, Woodland Heights and Grant Beach.

