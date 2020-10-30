Runners prepare for annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bass Pro Shops Fitness Series is set for this weekend, both with virtual and in-person options.

Jeffery Wehling will be a pacer during the 14th Annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon. He’s an avid runner with more than 80 marathons to his name and thousands of miles under his shoes. He says events like this are essential after many races canceled due to the pandemic.

Wehling admits things are different this year, but he’s no stranger to overcoming adversity and fears, after running in the 2013 Boston Marathon, the year of the bombing. He’s shifted his mindset and said he wouldn’t let fear stop him from his passion.

“Common sense goes a long way, so I try not to be fearful but yet I try not to be haphazard and put others or myself at risk,” explained Wehling.

Wehling said as a group, runners are a resilient bunch. Adapting to change and modifications are just half it. He says he’s excited about the big run.

There will be safety precautions implemented throughout while working to provide a sense of hope and normalcy for runners during the pandemic.

Mellissa Bondy is the Director of Community and Corporate Wellbeing with Bass Pro. She says it was in their best interest to cut registration in half and limit the number of participants. This year, around 1,700 people are running in the events. She says the reduced number will allow for better physical distancing, especially at the starting line.

Despite only half the runners signed up this year, Bondy says it’s a Boston Marathon qualifier.

“It’s especially important this year given the number of events that had to cancel, so the number of people who have to run our marathon to qualify for Boston is pretty large this year,” said Bondy.

There will also be contactless temperature screenings ahead of the race. Despite it being an outdoor event, Bondy says they’re playing it safe, and face masks will be required for both spectators and runners.

“We require masks as people wait to start their events," explained Bondy. "Once they’re out running, they’re able to take those masks off if they so choose. Some people may choose to run in them. Once they cross the finish line, we also ask that they mask back up.”

Traffic delays and roadblocks are expected on Sunday, October 31, as competitors from across the Ozarks gear up to run in the annual events.

For routes and more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.