Some health officials in Missouri quitting amid threats, harassment

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Health department directors from across Missouri are walking away from their jobs after many of them were threatened and harassed over the actions they’ve taken to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that at least a dozen county health department directors have vacated their jobs since March.

Amber Elliott has resigned as St. Francois County’s health director, effective Nov. 20. She was surprised by the personal attacks she and her family have faced. People have told her they’re watching her.

Pictures of Elliott, her husband and their grade-school-age children have been posted online with cruel remarks.

