Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. answers commonly asked COVID-19 questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re months into the pandemic, but still there are so many questions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Missouri and Arkansas. T

he Springfield-Greene County Health Department says one of the most common questions being asked right now is how to safely celebrate the holidays.

“It’s important to think about limiting the size of your gatherings. So maybe having a smaller party or dinner than what you would normally have in years past," Nancy Yoon with the health department says. "Also to shorten the time so instead of spending all day together, maybe just having a quick meal.”

Yoon says people tend to let their guard down when they’re around close family and friends, which could put them at risk for getting COVID-19. If someone you live with gets COVID-19, Yoon says they should try to isolate in their own bedroom, use their own bathroom and use their own dishes. That may not be an option for some people.

“It can be more tricky if there’s a child. If you have to take care of a child," Yoon says, "In that case, the child would have to be in isolation for 10 days to complete their isolation cycle, but then the person taking care of them would have to quarantine for an additional 14 days.”

Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says he’s working with the health department to set up a special area where people who are being quarantined can go to vote on Election Day. That location won’t be publicized but he says people with COVID-19 will be contacted by either the health department or the clerk’s office.

“Because of the seriousness of COVID, we don’t necessarily want people coming there because we’re trying to protect everyone during that time," Schoeller says.

Yoon says at the start of the pandemic there were studies done that said coronavirus patients should take Tylenol rather than Ibuprofen if they needed over-the-counter medication.

However, Yoon says now that more has been learned about the virus, both medications can be taken rather than just Tylenol but she recommends talking to your doctor more about treatment options that are best for you.

The health department says anyone in close contact with a confirmed positive needs to quarantine for 14 days, even if they’re asymptomatic.

