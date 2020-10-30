Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of six Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims include:

  • A woman in her 50s
  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A man in his 90s

All of the victims suffered from underlying health conditions. The deaths bring the total in October to 77 from the virus. A total of 154 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

For more information on the preventative measures we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.

Who is at risk

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

Long-term care in Greene County

Three individuals who died from COVID-19 were associated with long-term care.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. Guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.

COVID-19 Living Memorial

To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Health Department has created a COVID-19 Living Memorial.

The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

The Living Memorial will be regularly updated with photos and memories of individuals lost to this pandemic. It includes a link for families to share what they would like the community to remember about their loved one.

Also included on the page are links to resources in our community for grieving families, including Lost & Found Grief Center and a community Facebook remembrance page created and managed by a community member who lost a parent to COVID-19.

