Advertisement

Springfield restaurant industry worries as cold temps take away appeal of outdoor seating

In a recent Missouri Restaurant Association Survey, 65% of restaurants said it’s unlikely they’ll be profitable in the next six months.
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The colder temperatures will bring new challenges for local restaurants. Many have used outdoor seating options to make up for capacity limitations during the pandemic.

“With this weather, you just don’t find the people that want to eat out," said Bob Bonney, the CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association. "There’s some things you can do with some heaters and things, but it’s just not the same, the days are shorter.”

To further paint a picture of struggle, in the most recent survey from the Missouri Restaurant Association done just this month, 52% of the restaurants surveyed said their operating costs are higher than they were before the pandemic. 65% of them said it’s unlikely they’ll be profitable in the next six months. 53% said it’s unlikely they’ll still be in business in six months if there isn’t additional relief.

One place feeling the sting is Mudhouse Coffee and Tea in downtown Springfield. They lost about 4-5 tables inside their cafe when capacity limits were put in place. The manager said being able to counteract that with tables and seating outside helped.

Jonathan Stratman also said there is a chance they’ll be able to get a heater for their parking space patio in the future, but right now they are just taking it day by day.

Stratman reminded people it’s important to keep shopping local and to be patient. “We are still in the middle of this and I know us as a small company are just now starting to kind of fully feel the ramifications of this year and how slow it’s been for business and just everything that we’ve had to adapt to," said Stratman. "My main message to people is just be patient with us.”

With the holiday season approaching, an easy way to support local businesses is getting gift cards.

KY3 reported in June 2020 that the City of Springfield waived all fees until the civil emergency ends, restaurants are back to full occupancy or until November 30, whichever comes first. Springfield City Council is expected to discuss a bill pertaining to permits and fees at the meeting on Monday, November 2, 2020.

While permit fees are waived, the city still asks that businesses continue to fill out the proper paperwork.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: And now for sunshine

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Temps warming through Saturday

News

Sunshine and warmer temperatures

Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs will start coming up today and tomorrow before a cold front briefly cools us down on Sunday.

News

Springfield divorce attorneys keep busy amid pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
A troubling and unexpected result of the coronavirus is turning out to be more couples filing for divorce.

News

Purple pumpkins - the new sign for contactless trick or treating

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
More guidelines were released recently with ideas on how to practice contactless trick or treating, and how you can tell which houses are taking precautions.

Latest News

Local

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-44 east of Lebanon, Mo.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on I-44 in Laclede County.

Local

Drury University announces lead gift for new C.H. “Chub" O’Reilly Enterprise Center

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The three-story, 56,700-square-foot facility is the first major project of Drury’s campus master plan.

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas ranks 16th in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Local

Affidavit: Sharp County, Ark. man says he killed 2 women, injured 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An arrest warrant affidavit says that an Arkansas man was arrested after confessing to injuring one woman because she was talking and fatally stabbing two other women because they stole from him.

Sports

Chiefs’ Bell to face former team as Jets visit Arrowhead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn’t subscribe to the notion of payback in the business of professional football.

Local

Crowd lines up for opening of the Ozarks first medical dispensary in Cassville, Mo.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The doors opened at 3 p.m. at the Cassville, Mo. dispensary, despite a delay in product.