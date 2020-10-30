State of Missouri hosts free COVID-19 testing at Springfield’s fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri is hosting another free, two-day COVID-19 testing event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Drivers lined up before 9 a.m. on Friday. It’s once again a drive-thru test site. Those coming for a test will enter and exit at Gate 4 of the fairgrounds.

The Missouri National Guard worked for months with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to offer this community testing around the state. This is the third time in Springfield. The first testing event in June turned up zero positive results, while a testing event in southeast Springfield in early fall turned up 50 positive tests. The type of swab the state is using now is a self-administered one that only goes a half-inch to an inch up your nose.

State health leaders only require you to live in Missouri. Bobby York came to get tested because he says some people he knows have come down with the virus.

“I have a few medical conditions and I’m 76-years-old, so it’s a wise thing to do I believe, to be checked,” said York.

They plan to administer a total of about 1,000 tests. The results take about 3-7 days. The event runs through 7 p.m. Friday. It runs from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up, call 877-435-8411, or CLICK HERE.

