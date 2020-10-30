Advertisement

Vernon County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of abandoning his mother's corpse

Aaron Goodwin/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Aaron Goodwin/Vernon County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of abandoning his mother’s corpse.

Deputies found Connie J. Goodwin, 63, dead inside a home on Quail Road near Deerfield. Investigators say they are searching for her son, Aaron Goodwin in the case. He is wanted on suspicion of abandonment of a corpse. Investigators believe he is in the Hot Springs, Ark. area.

Sheriff Jason Mosher asked for assistance in the case from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Investigators have not said how Goodwin died.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Aaron Goodwin can contact the VCSO communications center at (417) 667-6042

