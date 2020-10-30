Advertisement

WATCH: 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course

Mind if I play through?
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – Sometimes when you’re out on the course you just have to let others play through.

Such was the case Thursday when a 10-foot alligator took a leisurely stroll across the green on hole No. 9 at the Duran Golf Club.

“Another day in Florida,” Nicole Latner, the events and marketing coordinator at the club, said in a video she took of the leathery creature. “Wildlife on the golf course at Duran.”

A photo taken by Latner shows several golf carts parked a safe distance away from the green, giving the gator plenty of room.

🐊 crossing on Hole #9 📸 by Nicole Latner

Posted by Duran Golf Club on Thursday, October 29, 2020

“This particular gator has been living on our course for about 2-3 years,” Latner said. “He doesn’t seem aggressive, so we have never had him removed.”

The course at Duran is certified by Audubon International for its environmental management practices and conservation of natural resources.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: And now for sunshine

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Temps warming through Saturday

National

Quake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and ELENA BECATOROS
A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds amid collapsed buildings and flooding, officials said.

National

Alligator crosses Florida golf course

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Several golfers waited a safe distance away while the gator played through.

Local

Youth deer hunting season begins Saturday in Missouri

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages young hunters to get outdoors and discover nature this weekend for the early portion of youth firearms deer season Oct. 31 – Nov. 1.

Latest News

News

State of Missouri hosts free COVID-19 testing at Springfield’s fairgrounds

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

McDonald’s to bring back the McRib nationwide

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The McRib first came on the scene in 1982 and has been on and off the menu over the years.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri hosts free COVID-19 testing at Springfield’s fairgrounds

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s once again a drive-thru test site.

News

Fit Life: A tasty treat for Halloween

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, we’re giving you a sweet treat idea from Missouri State University Dietitian Natalie Allen.

National

Raw: Rescuers respond to collapsed building after Turkey quake

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Rescue workers search a building after the earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, on Friday.

National

Raw: Aerial views of quake-damaged building in Izmir, Turkey

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
An earthquake in the Aegean Sea has caused death and destruction in western Turkey.