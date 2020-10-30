West-central Missouri police investigating suspicious deaths

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - Police in the west-central Missouri city of Sedalia are investigating what they’ve deemed two suspicious deaths.

Television station KMIZ reports that the bodies of two people were found on in on South Harrison Avenue in central Sedalia after officers were called to the area Thursday morning. Police say investigators immediately began a search for evidence and were trying to determine the cause of death.

The victims' names had not been released by Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.