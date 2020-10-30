Advertisement

West-central Missouri police investigating suspicious deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - Police in the west-central Missouri city of Sedalia are investigating what they’ve deemed two suspicious deaths.

Television station KMIZ reports that the bodies of two people were found on in on South Harrison Avenue in central Sedalia after officers were called to the area Thursday morning. Police say investigators immediately began a search for evidence and were trying to determine the cause of death.

The victims' names had not been released by Friday morning.

