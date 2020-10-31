As the time changes, remember to update your emergency kit with these items

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you change your clocks this weekend, you should also take some time to prepare for the winter.

Start by checking the batteries in your smoke alarm, change the batteries if needed.

Amy Russell, the PIO for Greene County Office of Emergency Management, said, "As we’re approaching winter weather, it’s really important to examine the emergency kit in your car.

This includes loading your car up with seasonal items, such as de-icer, and ice scrapers.

“It is also really great to have something that can give you traction under your tire, should you need it. Probably the easiest and accessible thing for that is kitty litter,” Russell said.

You want to customize your emergency kit to the needs of your family. Put blankets for each member in your car. Consider storing extra gloves, hats or coats in your car in case of emergencies.

Next, check to make sure you have jumper cables, flashlights, and a first aid kit.

Check that your first aid kit is stocked up on bandages and bandaids.

“Make sure your medications are up to date,” Russell said.

If you store spare medications in your car, check they are not expired. If you have prescription medications, speak with your pharmacist on how to store them in colder temperatures.

Winter storms and strong thunderstorms are all possible in the Ozarks. If the power goes out for long periods of time, do not just rely on phone flashlights. Change batteries in your hand held flashlight and put it in an easy to access place.

“Now’s not the time to have them buried in a junk drawer,” Russell said.

Next, check your fire extinguisher. Most fire extinguishers last 10 years, but if they are in a plastic container they can only be used once. Make sure the fire extinguisher is stored properly.

Battalion Chief Bill Spence, with the Springfield Fire Department, said learn how to use a fire extinguisher properly. If you are buying one for the first time, learn about what types of fire the extinguisher can fight.

Some fire extinguishers can be kept in your car.

“Some are designed to be in vehicles and some are not. Best thing they can do is to check with the manufacturer’s recommendations,” Chief Spence said.

October is Fire Prevention Month. Chief Spence says now is a good time to go over your fire safety plan.

“How we’re going to get out, where we’re going to meet. It’s easy to forget in times of panic,” Chief Spence said.

He recommends practicing your fire drill this weekend.

As your family situation changes so will your emergency plan. For example, this year we are battling the coronavirus pandemic. Consider having extra masks and sanitation equipment in your emergency kits.

Here are some things to consider below.

Starting your emergency plan

How will you receive emergency alerts

How will you get in contact with those in your household

What is your evacuation route

What is the greatest threat (I.e. tornadoes, fire, earthquakes, etc) where you live

Household needs

Whzt medications or medical equipment are needed

What are the dietary needs of family members

Have a buddy system

What pets do you have? Include pet food, blankets, identification tags in you emergency kit. If your pet has any medical conditions, store items in your kit for those needs also

Make sure everyone has updated phone list in case of emergency

Where can everyone meet if you get separated

Practice your emergency plan

Practice fire drills

Practice tornado drills

Have a plan for every emergency.

