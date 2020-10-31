Advertisement

CoxHealth NICU babies dress up in Halloween costumes

CoxHealth babies dressed up from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
CoxHealth babies dressed up from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit(CoxHealth)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dressing your newborn up for Halloween is a memorable moment, and CoxHealth is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience.

CoxHealth shared several photos of babies dressed up from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Among the adorable costumes include a cheeseburger, a fisherman and a ballerina.

“It’s the moment we look forward to every year: When NICU babies dress up in Halloween costumes!” CoxHealth said in a Facebook post Friday.

Check out the costumes in the attachment below.

It's the moment we look forward to every year: When NICU babies dress up in Halloween costumes!

Posted by CoxHealth on Friday, October 30, 2020

