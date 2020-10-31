Advertisement

CoxHeath expands Republic clinic with new services and location

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

CoxHealth is expanding its services throughout the Ozarks.

“This is the 5th project in the last 12 months of how we’re showing expanded growth and commitment to the communities we serve," said vice president of the Cox Medical Group, Max Buetow.

The most recent project is updating its clinic in Republic with a new location.

“Our concept we’re looking to provide a set of services where the patient can come in to a medical home," said Buetow. “Specifically in Republic we’re excited we will have an extended hours walk in clinic. As well with having physical therapy in the building and a robust set of primary care services as a whole.”

Max Buetow, vice president of Cox Medical Group said the current location is filling up.

”We’ve got them hanging out in the rafters right now. They’re seeing a lot of patients and providing great care to the community. I think we have room for nine or ten providers there total," said Buetow.

“At the end November Cox Health will be breaking ground at the intersection of U.S. 60 and State Highway M with the hopes of completing in ten months.

Mercy also has a clinic in Republic with a physical therapy department.

Buetow said the project will cost around $5 million to $6 million.

“All what we’re trying to do is keep pace with the excellent growth we’re already seeing in the ozarks and as patients need arise," said Buetow.

CoxHealth recently expanded its services to Harrison, Arkansas.

“You can see where the growth in communities like Monett and Christian County across Ozark, Nixa and Republic. With more additional services and additional services. We’re just trying to do the best we can to offer patients in our communities the best services as possible,” said Buetow.

