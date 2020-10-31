Advertisement

State of Missouri reports 72 new deaths related to COVID-19

(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri added another 72 deaths related to COVID-19 to the dashboard.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services analyzed several death certificates not already been reported to the state by another entity. These cases usually causes a sharp increase in the deaths added to Missouri’s total the following day.

Health leaders say two of the 72 deaths occurred in August, and four of the deaths happened in September and 66 of the deaths happened earlier in October.

See the latest state numbers and county numbers from across the Ozarks by clicking here.

