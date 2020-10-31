Advertisement

Driver fires shots at vehicle on I-44 near Bois D’Arc after argument

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver fired shots at a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 44 near Bois D’Arc following an argument at a truck stop.

Two men were in a verbal argument at Hoods Truck Stop near Bois D’Arc. They took off eastbound on I-44 in separate vehicles, then one fired shots at the other vehicle while both were driving, according to Deputy Jason Winston from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim didn’t suffer any injuries, but pulled over near milemarker 69 after his car was damaged. Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The suspect continued eastbound on I-44, but there’s no information available on the other driver or suspect vehicle at this time.

Details are limited, but an investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 417-829-6230.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prosecutor charges three with murder, burglary in death of Greene County man

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Rogersville foreign exchange student travels 5,000 miles from Italy to play American football

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Braden Berg reports.

Sports

FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME: Rogersville foreign exchange student travels 5,000 miles from Italy to play American football

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Braden Berg
To achieve a dream, takes sacrifices. For one high school football player in Rogersville, his dream took him 5,000 miles away from his home.

Local

GORDGEOUS! Nixa, Mo. pumpkin display dazzles community

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
The man behind the massive display- which wraps around the entire house- said Halloween should be just as much about smiling as it is about scaring, which is what he hopes to offer his neighbors.

Latest News

Local

Springfield man avoids jail time, gets probation for sex crimes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield man, previously convicted of sex crimes, will avoid prison time after being sentenced to five years of probation on Friday.

News

Out of the ashes: Lebanon MFA store bigger and better after 2019 fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
After a fire in 2019 destroyed its store and warehouse, the MFA farm and hardware business in Lebanon had its grand reopening on Friday with a new facility that's expanded their product lines on their 100th anniversary of being in the Laclede County town.

News

Pulaski County, Mo. gets new jail after several years of prepping

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department officially dedicated a brand new jail on Friday after several years of planning.

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Check the Ozarks Sports Zone scoreboard for playoff action in the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
High school district football kicked off Friday night across the Ozarks.

News

As the time changes, remember to update your emergency kit with these items

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
When you change your clocks this weekend, you should also take some time to prepare for the winter.

Local

Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducts its first class of veterans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted its first class of veterans at the capitol Friday afternoon.