Driver fires shots at vehicle on I-44 near Bois D’Arc after argument

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver fired shots at a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 44 near Bois D’Arc following an argument at a truck stop.

Two men were in a verbal argument at Hoods Truck Stop near Bois D’Arc. They took off eastbound on I-44 in separate vehicles, then one fired shots at the other vehicle while both were driving, according to Deputy Jason Winston from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim didn’t suffer any injuries, but pulled over near milemarker 69 after his car was damaged. Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The suspect continued eastbound on I-44, but there’s no information available on the other driver or suspect vehicle at this time.

Details are limited, but an investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 417-829-6230.

