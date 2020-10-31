Advertisement

Early youth deer hunting season starts in Missouri, runs through Sunday

Youth deer hunting season began Saturday.
Youth deer hunting season began Saturday.(KY3)
By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The early youth portion of deer hunting season began Saturday for kids between the ages of six and 15 years old.

This early firearm season for kids is a bit of an educational experience, Missouri Department of Conservation Media Specialist Francis Skalicky said.

“The sooner they learn good safety habits, the better," Skalicky said. “We hope there are adult mentors that go out with them, whether it be a parent, a grandparent, whether it be a neighbor or whatever. Somebody that will not only teach them the techniques of the hunt, but the safety aspect of it too.”

Skalicky said mentors play an important role in teaching children hunting safety.

“You are the person this youth looks up to,” he said. “You’re the source of knowledge. So make sure you’re doing the right things, not only in the way of techniques, strategy, scouting for deer and things like that. Make sure you do the safe things. Make sure you do the ethical things of being a good responsible hunter.”

He said the early season is also designed to get young kids interested in the outdoors and hunting.

“It gets more people to appreciate the outdoors, more people to want to take care of the outdoors," Skalicky said. "And that’s going to benefit everybody.”

He said it gives younger hunters a head start to more experienced hunters.

“Later in the season, the deer have been hunted a little bit, they’ve been pushed around and may be a little wary,” Skalicky said.

But Skalicky said the state has an abundance of deer to be hunted.

“From the deer standpoint, we have more than a million deer in Missouri,” Skalicky said. “So there’s plenty of deer to go around. And there will still be plenty of deer to hunt later on and for all the other season coming up. We want our younger people to be interested in the outdoors, and one of the ways we can do that is through deer hunting."

Skalicky said it is important for hunters to remember good safety precautionary measures, such as keeping the safety on until ready to shoot and checking your surroundings.

“Always take a second to look beyond that deer to make sure there is nothing beyond it that would make it an unsafe shot," he said.

Skalicky said deer hunting in Missouri has a significant economic impact.

“Economically it brings in millions of dollars to the state each year,” he said. “Hunters travel, they spend money on gas going to sites. They maybe get hotel rooms and food.”

He also said it is also a cultural experience in the sate as well.

“Deer hunting has been a big part of Missouri’s culture," Skalicky said. "Particularly here in southern Missouri.”

The late youth portion of the hunting season is after Thanksgiving. It runs Nov 27-29.

Archery season started back in September. The main firearms season runs Nov 14-24.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

In second game with Chiefs, Le’Veon Bell set to take on former teammates from Jets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City takes on the New York Jets, which will be running back Le’Veon Bell’s first shot at his former team.

Local

St. Clair County deputies help family locate missing toddler

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities in St. Clair County help one family locate a missing toddler after searching several hours Saturday afternoon.

National

U.S. Marshals recover 27 missing children in Virginia during five-day operation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Federal marshals have recovered 27 children reported missing in Virginia after a five-day operation, according to the Justice Department.

Local

Springfield Fire Chief: Check smoke alarms, consider fire escape plan as the clocks set back

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Fire Department is reminding people to test their smoke alarms and check their batteries as the clocks set back one hour Sunday morning.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,000 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and cooler on Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Breezy and cooler for Sunday

International

England to enter new month-long lockdown as UK virus cases pass one million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

Local

CoxHealth NICU babies dress up in Halloween costumes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dressing your newborn up for Halloween is a memorable moment, and CoxHealth is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience.

Local

Springfield man convicted in sex crimes investigation dating back to January 2019

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield man is convicted on two charges in a sex crimes investigation dating back to January 2019.

National

Tiger at zoo in Tennessee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.