Early youth deer hunting season starts in Missouri, runs through Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The early youth portion of deer hunting season began Saturday for kids between the ages of six and 15 years old.

This early firearm season for kids is a bit of an educational experience, Missouri Department of Conservation Media Specialist Francis Skalicky said.

“The sooner they learn good safety habits, the better," Skalicky said. “We hope there are adult mentors that go out with them, whether it be a parent, a grandparent, whether it be a neighbor or whatever. Somebody that will not only teach them the techniques of the hunt, but the safety aspect of it too.”

Skalicky said mentors play an important role in teaching children hunting safety.

“You are the person this youth looks up to,” he said. “You’re the source of knowledge. So make sure you’re doing the right things, not only in the way of techniques, strategy, scouting for deer and things like that. Make sure you do the safe things. Make sure you do the ethical things of being a good responsible hunter.”

He said the early season is also designed to get young kids interested in the outdoors and hunting.

“It gets more people to appreciate the outdoors, more people to want to take care of the outdoors," Skalicky said. "And that’s going to benefit everybody.”

He said it gives younger hunters a head start to more experienced hunters.

“Later in the season, the deer have been hunted a little bit, they’ve been pushed around and may be a little wary,” Skalicky said.

But Skalicky said the state has an abundance of deer to be hunted.

“From the deer standpoint, we have more than a million deer in Missouri,” Skalicky said. “So there’s plenty of deer to go around. And there will still be plenty of deer to hunt later on and for all the other season coming up. We want our younger people to be interested in the outdoors, and one of the ways we can do that is through deer hunting."

Skalicky said it is important for hunters to remember good safety precautionary measures, such as keeping the safety on until ready to shoot and checking your surroundings.

“Always take a second to look beyond that deer to make sure there is nothing beyond it that would make it an unsafe shot," he said.

Skalicky said deer hunting in Missouri has a significant economic impact.

“Economically it brings in millions of dollars to the state each year,” he said. “Hunters travel, they spend money on gas going to sites. They maybe get hotel rooms and food.”

He also said it is also a cultural experience in the sate as well.

“Deer hunting has been a big part of Missouri’s culture," Skalicky said. "Particularly here in southern Missouri.”

The late youth portion of the hunting season is after Thanksgiving. It runs Nov 27-29.

Archery season started back in September. The main firearms season runs Nov 14-24.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.