Election 2020: Candidates for Greene County Commissioner, District 1 and 2

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Greene County will have the opportunity to elect the county’s commissioner seat for two districts in Tuesday’s election.

The Greene County Commission consists of three seats:

The presiding commissioner

District 1 commissioner (representing western Greene County)

District 2 commissioner (representing eastern Greene County)

The Commission enacts ordinances, resolutions and policies, supervises the activities of county departments, fixes salaries, adopts the annual budget, provides for construction and other services, and conducts hearings on planning and zoning matters.

Seats for District 1 and District 2 are up for election. Here is a closer look at the two races.

District 1: Rusty Maclachlan (Republican), Wes Zongker (Democrat)

Rusty Maclachlan is the President and CEO of MacLachlan Construction Co., a Springfield-based home building company. He is also active with the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Missouri and HBA of Greater Springfield. Maclachlan won nomination as a Republican candidate in August.

Wes Zongker a life-long resident of Greene County who has held several roles with the Greene County Democratic Party. He filled a vacancy on the Greene County Democratic Central Committee in 2012, then was elected to serve as the party’s treasurer in 2014 and chairman in 2017.

Maclachlan and Zongker are competing for a seat held by Hargold Bengsch, who announced plans to retire at the end of his term earlier this year. Bengsch was first elected to the Commission in 2004.

District 2: John Russell (Republican), Sara Lampe (Democrat), Cecil Ince (Libertarian)

John Russell was appointed to Greene County Commissioner for District 2 in January 2019. He is running for his first full term as the incumbent to the seat. Russell also serves as the board president-elect for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and is a member of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Previous experience includes service as the Deputy Chief of Staff for former Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt.

Sara Lampe, a retired Missouri State Representative who represented part of Greene County (District 138), is a challenger for the Democratic party. Lampe ran for Greene County Presiding Commissioner in 2018, a race won by incumbent Bob Dixon. She is also a longtime educator and began teaching in Missouri Public Schools in 1971.

Cecil Ince is on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate. He currently has no active campaign social media accounts

