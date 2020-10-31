Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Happy Halloween! Here’s what you need to know if you’re dressing up

Little to no rain for the next week
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween, it'll be windy
There is nothing spooky about this forecast. Temperatures remaining seasonal this afternoon with highs reaching the mid-60s. If you Halloween costume requires a hat or wig be sure to pin it tightly because winds will be gusting upwards of 25-30 mph.

Happy Halloween, it'll be windy
If you are trick or treating tonight, remember to be safe and practice contactless trick or treating. The other thing to be aware of is the temperatures. You will need to make adjustments to your costume because temperatures will be in the mid-50s by 7pm.

Happy Halloween, it'll be windy
We shall remain dry through the weekend but watching for a wind shift tonight as a cold front moves in. This front won’t bring any rain but expect it to cool us down Sunday.

Lows overnight will dip to the 30s for Missouri, slightly warmer in Arkansas.

Tomorrow we will feel the impacts of the front. Temperatures will be cooler than today in the 50s with a gusty northwest breeze upwards of 20-25mph.

For this week we will have amplified high pressure aloft which means, we will be dry, and warmer. Humidity will also be low this week.

Temperatures climb back up Monday into the 60s. The Upper 60s can be expected Tuesday. Then we are in the 70s through next weekend.

Happy Halloween, it'll be windy
DON’T FORGET! Tonight we set our clocks back an hour. We gain an extra hour of sleep. What this means is that tonight is the last night until Feb. 22nd, 2021, that we will have the sun set at 6pm.

Happy Halloween, it'll be windy
ALSO DON’T FORGET! Tonight is the second full moon of the month! The super Blue Moon! Take a peak at it when you head outdoors tonight.

Happy Halloween, it'll be windy
