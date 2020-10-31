Advertisement

GORDGEOUS! Nixa, Mo. pumpkin display dazzles community

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A hair-raising haunt is scaring up quite the audience in Nixa. Hundreds of pumpkins and other Halloween fare are making for a boo-tiful display this year.

All of Friday evening, families drove by or walked past the Nixa Pumpkin Haunt at South and Main, soaking in the spirit of Halloween a day early. The man behind the massive display- which wraps around the entire house- said Halloween should be just as much about smiling as it is about scaring, which is what he hopes to offer his neighbors.

Five years ago, Eric Delzell and his roommate Dane Wallace visited a pumpkin patch in St. Louis that inspired their spooktacular haunt in Nixa.

“I thought the next year, it might be fun to have maybe 100 pumpkins and stick them on the porch, so that’s how it began, with a mission of 100 pumpkins," Delzell said.

Since then, the pair has far surpassed that goal. Delzell said the haunt has continued to grow every year. This year, there are 591 pumpkins spilling into the yard.

Delzell said the display is usually a hit with the neighborhood, but this year, there are even more people drawn to the pumpkins, including the Schultz family. Gracie is 9, Xavier is 12.

“I thought they were really, really cool," Gracie said.

“It’s crazy. Also I love the skeletons," said Xavier.

One of those skeletons is nearly one story tall, but it’s the number of pumpkins that is really blowing these young minds

“It’s impossible! There are hundreds," Xavier said.

They say there are too many to take in with just one visit.

“After we went last night, we thought it’d be really fun to come back," said Gracie.

Halloween enthusiast Cheryl Leonhardt agrees. She’s been back to the Nixa Pumpkin Haunt three times to soak in her favorite holiday.

“Halloween is just about being a kid and having candy and dressing up and being fun and there’s no other expectations with it," Leonhardt said.

That’s why she wanted to share this sight with her son, who is stationed overseas with the Army. Leonhardt walked around the yard talking snapshots of the scene to send him.

“It’s Friday night here now, so it’s Saturday morning there, and I want him to have the pictures so he can enjoy them actually on Halloween in Korea,” she said.

It’s smiles like Cheryl’s, and the one she says this will bring her son, that motivate Delzell’s mission even more.

“It’s just fun. You know you’re doing a feel-good for somebody and that’s what life’s supposed to be about anyway," he said.

Delzell said last year, 300 trick-or-treaters showed up to the house on Halloween, and he has no idea what to expect Saturday night, but he’s prepared with pre-portioned candy bags, masks and a one-way walkway through the pumpkins. He said he and Dane will leave the decorations up for about a week before tearing them all down and preparing for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prosecutor charges three with murder, burglary in death of Greene County man

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Rogersville foreign exchange student travels 5,000 miles from Italy to play American football

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Braden Berg reports.

Local

Driver fires shots at vehicle on I-44 near Bois D’Arc after argument

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A driver fired shots at a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 44 near Bois D’Arc following an argument at a truck stop.

Sports

FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME: Rogersville foreign exchange student travels 5,000 miles from Italy to play American football

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Braden Berg
To achieve a dream, takes sacrifices. For one high school football player in Rogersville, his dream took him 5,000 miles away from his home.

Latest News

Local

Springfield man avoids jail time, gets probation for sex crimes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield man, previously convicted of sex crimes, will avoid prison time after being sentenced to five years of probation on Friday.

News

Out of the ashes: Lebanon MFA store bigger and better after 2019 fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
After a fire in 2019 destroyed its store and warehouse, the MFA farm and hardware business in Lebanon had its grand reopening on Friday with a new facility that's expanded their product lines on their 100th anniversary of being in the Laclede County town.

News

Pulaski County, Mo. gets new jail after several years of prepping

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department officially dedicated a brand new jail on Friday after several years of planning.

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Check the Ozarks Sports Zone scoreboard for playoff action in the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
High school district football kicked off Friday night across the Ozarks.

News

As the time changes, remember to update your emergency kit with these items

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
When you change your clocks this weekend, you should also take some time to prepare for the winter.

Local

Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducts its first class of veterans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted its first class of veterans at the capitol Friday afternoon.