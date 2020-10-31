Advertisement

Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Sean Connery arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event honoring Al Pacino in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 7, 2007.
Sean Connery arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event honoring Al Pacino in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 7, 2007.(Matt Sayles | AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond on film and for many fans the best, has died. He was 90.

Bond producers EON Productions confirmed his death, first reported by the BBC.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they were “devastated by the news.”

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond... James Bond,’” they said in a statement.

The producers said Connery’s “gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent” was largely responsible for the success of the series.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

“Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons,” she said.

In a varied career, Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for services to film drama.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Happy Halloween! Here’s what you need to know if you’re dressing up

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Windy Halloween! Tracking a cold front

National

Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Kevin E. Peterson Jr. was shot Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington.

National

Protesters march through downtown Vancouver, Washington, after vigil for man who was shot and killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Protesters march through downtown Vancouver, Washington, after vigil for man who was shot and killed.

News

CoxHeath expands Republic clinic with new services and location

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
This time next year, CoxHealth hopes to have its new super clinic in Republic open to the public.

Latest News

National

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The quake hit Friday afternoon, toppling buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city.

Sports

From Italy to Rogersville: exchange student living dream

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Braden Berg
To achieve a dream it takes sacrifices.For one high school football player in Rogersville his dream took him 5,000 miles away from his home.

National Politics

Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan’s Black voters

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

News

Prosecutor charges three with murder, burglary in death of Greene County man

Updated: 10 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Rogersville foreign exchange student travels 5,000 miles from Italy to play American football

Updated: 10 hours ago
Braden Berg reports.

Local

Driver fires shots at vehicle on I-44 near Bois D’Arc after argument

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A driver fired shots at a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 44 near Bois D’Arc following an argument at a truck stop.