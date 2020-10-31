Advertisement

Joplin police seek help finding missing teen

Jordan Archer.
Jordan Archer.(Joplin Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Joplin Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

Jordan Archer was reported missing from the area of 2000 N. Highland on Saturday.

Archer is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a white cut off t-shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

