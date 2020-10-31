Out of the ashes: Lebanon MFA store bigger and better after 2019 fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

On Friday the MFA had a grand opening for its new store and warehouse in downtown Lebanon on the 100th anniversary of the business' presence in the Laclede County town.

The new complex is bigger and better than the old one but it wasn’t a project that was wanted.

“You wouldn’t just tear down a perfectly functional facility to start over without a good reason,” explained store manager Max Stephans.

But in this case there was a good reason...or actually, a bad reason.

A fire in February, 2019 leveled the business and left many patrons stunned by the loss of the longstanding fixture in the community.

“We were devastated by the loss,” said Noel King, an MFA board member and customer. "For me this place is like a second home. It’s just a tremendous thing to get it back up and going. “

“I remember coming here to get feed for the cattle in the 1950′s,” said Jim Long, a longtime customer. “When I heard it burned I had a sickening (feeling) in my stomach and I thought, ‘Oh, no!’ I knew the good people here and anything you needed farm-wise you could come here and it was available."

“When it burned we had some 80 year-old men with tears in their eyes saying, ‘Ya know I grew up in this store,’” Stephans said.

MFA never really went away though as the store was moved to a small office building across the street with a limited inventory of mainly feed sales and farm supplies. All 30 of the employees were retained and the rebuilding started from scratch right down to the concrete foundation that had been compromised by the extreme heat.

“We basically had to dig out four-and-a-half to five feet of the entire lot and then refill it," Stephans said. “We did have some questions about should we change locations or do something different but there was no question that we would rebuild and we’re right here on the main strip so it’s a perfect location.”

MFA officials did decide though to make some changes in the products they offered. While they were committed to continue serving their main customers, the full-time ag producers, they also wanted to expand their hardware store services.

“We have a blank slate," Stephans said the fire’s reset of the business. "And what do we need to do for the next 100 years? Our full-time ag producers are a smaller and smaller percentage of the market. But rural lifestyle, people who have a job in town but have some property and have some animals, we’ve developed the store to support those people too.”

So 19 months after the fire, Lebanon welcomed back its old friend on Friday with crowds turning out for a parking lot picnic that included hamburgers and hot dogs. It’s been a long road back because rebuilding during a pandemic is not easy. Some ag-products were delayed by over two months and around 1,400 hardware products were on back order for a while.

But the end result has provided a happy ending to a sad beginning.

“We’re greatly relieved to be back,” Stephans said. “It’s been quite a process.”

“I wouldn’t wish a fire like that on anyone," added King. "But this has turned out to be a blessing.”

“They’ve done a wonderful job,” Long said. “It’s expanded, it’s got more stock in the shelves and it’s cleaner. It’s just a good deal for the whole county.”

No cause for the fire has ever been determined as Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider said at the time of the fire that having to remove some of the debris to get to sections of the building that were still smoldering might make it more difficult to determine the cause of the blaze. MFA officials though said one possible source might have been the propane tanks used to power forklifts in the warehouse area.

