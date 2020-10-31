Pulaski County, Mo. gets new jail after several years of prepping

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department officially dedicated a brand new jail on Friday after several years of planning.

The new $14.5-million project has been in the works for several years, according to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman. Hillman and other leaders said the idea has been on the table for nearly 12 years.

“It was two prior sheriffs who was actually the first one to say we need a new jail, this this is not safe down here,” Hillman said.

It was not until the last four years that the idea started to become a reality.

“In 2016, voters in this county approved a law enforcement sales tax by an overwhelming two-thirds vote,” Hillman said. “That’s what then allowed us to begin building that."

Hillman and other county leaders thanked the community for their support during the dedication ceremony.

”First of all, I’d like to thank everyone, all the taxpayers, the citizens that voted for this tax," Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench said. “It was very much needed and has been for a very long time.”

Bench said the old jail was built in the late 1940s and early 1950s, which led to several issues as time passed.

”It was basically falling apart, over capacity and it wasn’t safe for the inmates or the folks who work in there," Hillman said.

The new site can hold nearly 150 inmates as opposed to only 56.

“On any given day we have at least 60 inmates if not more," Hillman said. “So we’ve actually had to send inmates to different counties and pay for that, which cost the taxpayers in this county a tremendous amount of money.”

Hillman said the new jail has also been built in a way that it can easily be added on to in the future.

“In 1950, this county had a population of probably less than 20,000 and we now have a population more than 60,000,” Hillman said. “So when we designed this, we made it so that it would be easy for folks in 20 years to expand that if the county continues to grow.”

Sheriff Bench said the jail will also have its own medical staff, which was something inmates used to have to travel for at the old jail.

The new facility is also surrounded by barbed-wired fence, something Hillman said should help with any possible breakouts.

He also said the county will no longer have to dictate any decisions based on a lack of jail space.

”We have the facilities now that if we have somebody dangerous, we can make sure there is a place for them, there is a bed space for them now."

Several community leaders toured other facilities around the state to help design the new jail. Sheriff Bench said he hopes to have the upgraded facility up and running in the next two or three weeks.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.